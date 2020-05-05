Imagination Library Denver in need of donations after large fundraiser canceled

DENVER (KDVR) — A local organization is desperate for donations after its fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19.

Country music legend Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library.

Sara Randall is the director of the Denver affiliate of the nonprofit.

“The goal of Imagination Library is to get more books into the hands of more children,” Randall said.

Unfortunately, Imagination Library of Denver’s fundraiser was canceled due to the pandemic.

“That was our biggest stream of income, so we were really disappointed,” said Randall.

Imagination Library needs funding soon, so the FOX31 Problem Solvers want to get the word out.

“It’s a huge bummer. I grew up with a lot of books — my mom is a librarian, my dad is an avid reader — so not being able to provide more children books is really disappointing,” said Randall.

To donate to Imagination Library of Denver, visit the organization’s website.