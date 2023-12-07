DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man is hoping a hefty reward of $1,500 will help return his missing emotional support dog, a 2-year-old Boston terrier named Twyla.

Despite his extensive search efforts, there has been no trace of his dog.

The last time CJ Ortega saw Twyla was the day before Thanksgiving in the area of Park Avenue West and Tremont Place. Since then, he has been posting and handing out flyers, hoping that someone will bring her home safely.

“She was just very unexpected in my life, but the most beautiful blessing I can ever ask for,” he said.

Twyla, a constant companion for Ortega for two and a half years, slipped out of his apartment on Park Avenue West on Nov. 22.

“She’s definitely more than an ESA — emotional service animal. She is my companion, my ride-or-die. The love of my life,” Ortega said. “I was in a severe car accident a few years ago and suffered a lot of trauma, both physical and emotional.”

Besides boots-on-the-ground efforts to find Twyla, he posted to Reddit, Nextdoor, several Facebook groups and Pawboost, which is an Amber Alert-type system for dogs.

Missing Boston terrier has distinct characteristics

There are still no leads on where the Boston terrier could be.

“The week she disappeared, it was freezing temperatures, a lot of snow,” Ortega said. “The first thing that came to my mind is: I have to find her. I have to do everything I can to find her.”

Ortega told FOX31 that Twyla has a skin condition.

“She has dermatitis. She has a couple of bald spots on her tail, so she is quite noticeable, and her skin could look quite rough because she needs medication,” he said.

Every time his phone rings, he’s hoping it’s someone calling to give good news. Often, it’s the opposite.

“I’ve had people prank call me saying she’s dead and she’s never coming back. That I deserve what’s happening to me, and Twyla wasn’t happy with me,” Ortega said.

CJ Ortega posts a flyer for his missing Boston terrier, Twyla (KDVR)

The black and white Boston Terrier is microchipped. Ortega is hopeful he will be reunited with her soon.

“I have to think of Twyla, and I will get her back,” Ortega said. “There’s no giving up. I will never give up.”

If you have any information, you can contact CJ Ortega at 303-748-0097.