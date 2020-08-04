Illegal weapons and drugs found in home after hazmat situation was resolved in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Forty-six-year-old Chad Geschwell was arrested on several charges after Brighton police found drugs and illegal weapons in his home on Monday.

According to Brighton police, he was booked into Adams County Jail on charges of child abuse, possession of dangerous weapons, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance-special offender.

The investigation began when Adams County deputies served an eviction notice to 61 S. 17th Avenue Drive at approximately 2 p.m. They believed they had discovered a methamphetamine lab and called in the Brighton Police Department to assist.

BPD Sgt. Monce Portillo determined it was not a meth lab but “an unconfirmed hazmat situation”. Neighbors were evacuated for precautionary reasons.

Detectives with the regional North Metro Drug Task Force, Brighton Fire hazmat team and the Adams County bomb squad were on scene.

Narcotics detectives accessed the residence and found chemicals not generally found in meth labs, BPD reported. ACSO bomb squad evaluated the chemicals and found them not to be explosives.

When BPD continued investigating, they discovered the drugs and illegal weapons in the house and arrested Geschwell.