DENVER (KDVR) — People across the metro area are celebrating the Fourth of July by enjoying amazing fireworks shows. Meanwhile, police are sending out a warning about the dangers of lighting illegal fireworks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that fireworks were involved in more than 10,000 injuries in 2022.

Metro-area police will conduct added patrols during the holiday weekend as they continue to receive complaints about the use of fireworks deemed to be illegal in Colorado.

“Illegal fireworks are anything that explodes or leaves the ground,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Commander Scott Pocsik said.

Pocsik said the department wants everyone to have a good time and safely enjoy the holiday weekend, so those acting outside of the law will be identified.

“We are going to respond to those calls when those calls come in,” Pocsik said.

Despite rain, fire danger is still present

Firefighters say recent storms provided much-needed moisture to the metro area but also boosted the growth of grass and other plants that can catch fire from flying embers.

“Yes, we’ve had a lot of rain over the past several months, but the past few days have been extremely hot and dry, and it doesn’t take long,” Pocsik said.

Police say anyone breaking the law by setting off illegal fireworks should be reported using their county’s fireworks hotline or the posted number on the county’s website — not by calling 911.

In Jefferson County, residents can report illegal fireworks online or through the county app.

“If people call 911 to report a firework complaint, it’s tying up the 911 system, and certainly that 911 system is for those true emergencies,” Pocsik said.