Ikon Pass holders no longer need a Winter Park reservation

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Glorious news for all Ikon Pass-holders was announced Monday morning when Winter Park Resort declared that they are no longer required to make a reservation.

Winter Park has also announced that from April 5-18, pass-holders will be offered exclusive discounts in what they are calling Pass Holder Appreciation Week.

Deals on gear, ‘Friends and Family Lift Tickets,’ ski bike rentals, ‘uphilling’ tours, and lodging are all available to those with Ikon Passes in an effort to thank them for their patience during a difficult and limited ski season.

Appreciation Week-goers will also be able to take part in the two separate themed weekends where all are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Retro and Beach attire.

In addition to all of these deals, vendors from around the area will also be offering an array of discounted menu items, including a $3.50 Mary Jane Ale that pairs beautifully with appreciation.

For the full list of deals head on over to their website.