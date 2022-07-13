Race teams and tuners will be challenged at high altitude as the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Denver kicks off the annual Western Swing.

Teams will begin the three-race series in the mountains outside of Denver, forcing crews to make changes to established power-making combinations and battle lack of downforce to tackle the environs and a chance to sweep the Swing.

The 2022 season marks Leah Pruett, Top Fuel Dragster for Tony Stewart Racing 26th consecutive year for NHRA competition.

Leah will be making her 182nd career Top Fuel start and her sixth start at Bandimere. She has one Top Fuel win (2018) at Bandimere and has two No. 1 qualifiers at the event (2017 & 2018). She is a nine-time NHRA event winner.

Leah Pruett drives the Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster and Matt Hagan pilots the Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car and they will both be offering rides at Bandimere Speedway on Wednesday, July 13th and Thursday, July 14th as part of the Dodge Drive Event.