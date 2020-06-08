Identification of homicide victim found in Jackson County released

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the victim of a homicide they are investigating as Dustin Bryant, a 42-year-old man from Wheat Ridge.

Bryant’s body was found on May 30 near a trailhead off Highway 125 by a passerby, according to the CBI report.

“While investigators are not releasing the cause of death, the man is believed to have been a homicide victim,” the CBI said in a statement.

The investigation remains active by the CBI, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the 8thJudicial District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about Bryant is asked to call the CBI tip line at 303-239-4148.