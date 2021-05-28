Ideas for your summer weekend trips

5280 Magazine is what you’ll need to plan those summer weekend trips in Colorado.

Summer officially starts on June 20 and ends September 22. That means there are 27 weekend days this summer to get out and explore. And after the year we have had, we don’t want to waste a single one, so we decided to roundup 27 day trips throughout the Front Range foothills, plus a nearby detour for each one.

Some of the trips that Senior Associate Editor, Nick Hunt is most excited about:

Green Box Art Festival in Green Mountain Falls. For years, this annual art festival has put on concerts, ballet performances, art installations, and more, but we’re most excited about this year because the festival is going to unveil its first permanent installation. World-renowned contemporary artist James Turell is building one of his lauded Skyspaces in town which will open during the festival. The sculpted chambers have an aperture in the ceiling that turns the sky into a work of art.

The Peak to Peak Scenic Byway is like a classic American road trip in miniature. It’s just 55 miles long from Black Hawk to Estes Park, but it’s got ghost towns, national forests, state parks, lakes, and a lot more to explore.

Hunt loves fly fishing and live music, so he was really excited to learn that the Mishawaka Amphitheater in the Cache La Poudre River Canyon partners with Liarflies, a guide service, to host fly fishing classes at the venue.

Colorado’s sunny days also mean cloudless nights that are amazing for stargazing. So we’re excited about AstroTours.org’s guided outings near Boulder. The annual Perseids meteor show peaks around August 12 and both Saturn and Jupiter will reach their closest approaches to earth this summer. But as its owner says, you don’t need an excuse to star gaze.