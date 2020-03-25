ICU beds in Colorado: Report shows hospital totals as of 2018

DENVER (KDVR) – The state of Colorado had a combined 1,849 intensive care unit, critical care unit and specialty ICU beds across its hospitals as of 2018, a report released Wednesday has shown.
The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) released the count from 2018 Medicare baseline reporting, and said the current level of ICU and CCU beds in the state is higher.
List: See the full list at the bottom of the story
Hospitals may have changed their capacity during the past year. Also, hospitals are converting some general care units to ICU beds in anticipation of greater demand.
The CHA is also taking an inventory of equipment and staff resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients. It said ICU bed tracking continues and real-time information will be provided when complete.
The majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms. Many who require hospitalization will be cared for in a general hospital setting, some will be in critical condition and need critical care and ventilator support.
“It is possible that the current ICU bed capacity will not be sufficient to care for the number of patients that we anticipate Colorado hospitals will need to treat,” said Julie Lonborg, senior vice president, Colorado Hospital Association.
“The more we can extend the spread of this virus over multiple weeks or months, the better our hospital system can manage the needs our communities will face. It will take all of us, working together in this way, to stop the spread of this dangerous virus, protect our health care workforce and maintain the lifesaving capabilities of our health care system,” Lonbord said.
Colorado hospital beds as of 2018
Data from 2018 Medicare cost reporting, provided by Colorado Hospital Association. View chart as pdf.
|Hospital Name
|ICU Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (ICU beds filed on the 2018 report)
|ICU Beds Other & Specialty Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (CCU beds and specialty ICU beds such as neuro ICU filed on the 2018 report)
|Total Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (Total beds at the hospital)
|Licensed Beds – CDPHE (Total licensed beds with the state – hospitals are not always staffed to support all these beds)
|TOTAL
|973
|876
|10,293
|12,558
|Animas Surgical Hospital
|12
|Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center
|4
|25
|25
|Aspen Valley Hospital
|4
|25
|25
|Avista Adventist Hospital
|8
|26
|108
|114
|Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
|23
|23
|Boulder Community Health
|18
|139
|167
|Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
|8
|4
|53
|55
|Cedar Springs Hospital
|86
|76
|Centennial Peaks Hospital
|104
|104
|Children’s Hospital Colorado
|36
|122
|434
|444
|Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springs
|n/a (New)
|n/a (New)
|n/a (New)
|99
|Clear View Behavioral Health
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|92
|Colorado Acute Long Term Hospital
|63
|Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center
|25
|25
|Colorado Mental Health Institute Ft. Logan
|94
|Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo
|449
|Colorado Plains Medical Center
|6
|36
|50
|Community Hospital
|12
|53
|60
|Craig Hospital
|93
|93
|Delta County Memorial Hospital
|6
|49
|49
|Denver Health
|32
|48
|378
|555
|Denver Springs
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|96
|East Morgan County Hospital
|25
|25
|Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Colorado Springs
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|64
|Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Littleton
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|40
|Estes Park Medical Center
|25
|23
|Good Samaritan Medical Center
|24
|12
|183
|234
|Grand River Hospital District
|12
|25
|Gunnison Valley Health
|20
|24
|Haxtun Hospital District
|25
|25
|HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Colorado Springs
|62
|HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Littleton
|40
|Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
|2
|25
|25
|Highlands Behavioral Health System
|86
|86
|Keefe Memorial Health Service District
|11
|25
|Kindred Hospital – Aurora
|37
|37
|Kindred Hospital – Denver
|4
|68
|68
|Kit Carson County Health Service District
|19
|19
|Lincoln Community Hospital
|15
|15
|Littleton Adventist Hospital
|24
|14
|159
|231
|Longmont United Hospital
|16
|6
|131
|186
|Lutheran Medical Center
|18
|20
|186
|338
|McKee Medical Center
|11
|115
|115
|Medical Center of the Rockies
|20
|12
|174
|174
|Melissa Memorial Hospital
|15
|15
|Memorial Hospital
|46
|84
|493
|713
|Memorial Regional Health
|25
|25
|Mercy Regional Medical Center
|11
|82
|82
|Middle Park Medical Center – Kremmling
|21
|25
|Montrose Memorial Hospital
|8
|50
|75
|Mt. San Rafael Hospital
|25
|25
|National Jewish Health
|24
|46
|North Colorado Medical Center
|16
|10
|225
|378
|North Suburban Medical Center
|16
|127
|157
|Northern Colorado Long Term Acute Hospital
|20
|Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital
|40
|OrthoColorado Hospital
|48
|48
|Pagosa Springs Medical Center
|11
|11
|Parker Adventist Hospital
|16
|12
|165
|170
|Parkview Medical Center
|12
|31
|276
|350
|Peak View Behavioral Health
|112
|112
|Penrose Hospital
|45
|36
|426
|522
|Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
|30
|15
|Pioneers Medical Center
|10
|10
|Platte Valley Medical Center
|8
|16
|89
|98
|Porter Adventist Hospital
|36
|176
|368
|Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Denver
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|63
|Poudre Valley Hospital
|12
|25
|225
|255
|Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
|71
|42
|337
|680
|Prowers Medical Center
|25
|25
|Rangely District Hospital
|25
|25
|Rio Grande Hospital
|17
|17
|Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|187
|Rose Medical Center
|35
|24
|226
|422
|Saint Joseph Hospital
|30
|35
|361
|400
|San Luis Valley Health Conejos County Hospital
|17
|17
|San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
|6
|49
|49
|Sedgwick County Health Center
|9
|15
|Sky Ridge Medical Center
|30
|28
|274
|284
|Southeast Colorado Hospital District
|15
|23
|Southwest Health System, Inc.
|4
|25
|25
|Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital
|58
|78
|Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center & Spanish Peaks
Veterans
Community Living Center
|16
|20
|St. Anthony Hospital
|28
|48
|220
|237
|St. Anthony North Health Campus
|20
|92
|100
|St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
|8
|34
|35
|St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center
|20
|113
|42
|St. Mary’s Hospital & Medical Center, Inc.
|18
|44
|257
|346
|St. Thomas More Hospital
|4
|25
|25
|St. Vincent General Hospital District
|8
|25
|Sterling Regional MedCenter
|4
|25
|25
|Swedish Medical Center
|58
|17
|356
|408
|The Medical Center of Aurora
|45
|14
|309
|346
|UCHealth Broomfield Hospital
|22
|40
|UCHealth Grandview Hospital
|4
|22
|22
|UCHealth Greeley Hospital
|n/a (New)
|n/a (New)
|n/a (New)
|50
|UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
|n/a (New)
|n/a (New)
|n/a (New)
|87
|UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
|6
|51
|51
|University of Colorado Hospital
|89
|129
|634
|698
|Vail Valley Medical Center
|5
|56
|56
|Valley View Hospital
|5
|12
|41
|78
|Vibra Hospital
|54
|Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital
|25
|25
|West Springs Hospital
|43
|32
|Wray Community District Hospital
|16
|15
|Yampa Valley Medical Center
|4
|5
|39
|39
|Yuma District Hospital
|15
|15