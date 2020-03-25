ICU beds in Colorado: Report shows hospital totals as of 2018

A nurse transfers a patient at the intensive care unit of the ‘Clinica Nueva de Cali’ clinic in Cali, Colombia on March 24, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The state of Colorado had a combined 1,849 intensive care unit, critical care unit and specialty ICU beds across its hospitals as of 2018, a report released Wednesday has shown.

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) released the count from 2018 Medicare baseline reporting, and said the current level of ICU and CCU beds in the state is higher.

Hospitals may have changed their capacity during the past year. Also, hospitals are converting some general care units to ICU beds in anticipation of greater demand.

The CHA is also taking an inventory of equipment and staff resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients. It said ICU bed tracking continues and real-time information will be provided when complete.

The majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms. Many who require hospitalization will be cared for in a general hospital setting, some will be in critical condition and need critical care and ventilator support.

“It is possible that the current ICU bed capacity will not be sufficient to care for the number of patients that we anticipate Colorado hospitals will need to treat,” said Julie Lonborg, senior vice president, Colorado Hospital Association.

“The more we can extend the spread of this virus over multiple weeks or months, the better our hospital system can manage the needs our communities will face. It will take all of us, working together in this way, to stop the spread of this dangerous virus, protect our health care workforce and maintain the lifesaving capabilities of our health care system,” Lonbord said.

Colorado hospital beds as of 2018

Data from 2018 Medicare cost reporting, provided by Colorado Hospital Association. View chart as pdf.

Hospital Name ICU Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (ICU beds filed on the 2018 report) ICU Beds Other & Specialty Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (CCU beds and specialty ICU beds such as neuro ICU filed on the 2018 report) Total Beds – 2018 Medicare Cost Report (Total beds at the hospital) Licensed Beds – CDPHE (Total licensed beds with the state – hospitals are not always staffed to support all these beds) TOTAL 973 876 10,293 12,558 Animas Surgical Hospital 12 Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center 4 25 25 Aspen Valley Hospital 4 25 25 Avista Adventist Hospital 8 26 108 114 Banner Fort Collins Medical Center 23 23 Boulder Community Health 18 139 167 Castle Rock Adventist Hospital 8 4 53 55 Cedar Springs Hospital 86 76 Centennial Peaks Hospital 104 104 Children’s Hospital Colorado 36 122 434 444 Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springs n/a (New) n/a (New) n/a (New) 99 Clear View Behavioral Health n/a n/a n/a 92 Colorado Acute Long Term Hospital 63 Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center 25 25 Colorado Mental Health Institute Ft. Logan 94 Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo 449 Colorado Plains Medical Center 6 36 50 Community Hospital 12 53 60 Craig Hospital 93 93 Delta County Memorial Hospital 6 49 49 Denver Health 32 48 378 555 Denver Springs n/a n/a n/a 96 East Morgan County Hospital 25 25 Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Colorado Springs n/a n/a n/a 64 Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Littleton n/a n/a n/a 40 Estes Park Medical Center 25 23 Good Samaritan Medical Center 24 12 183 234 Grand River Hospital District 12 25 Gunnison Valley Health 20 24 Haxtun Hospital District 25 25 HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Colorado Springs 62 HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Littleton 40 Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center 2 25 25 Highlands Behavioral Health System 86 86 Keefe Memorial Health Service District 11 25 Kindred Hospital – Aurora 37 37 Kindred Hospital – Denver 4 68 68 Kit Carson County Health Service District 19 19 Lincoln Community Hospital 15 15 Littleton Adventist Hospital 24 14 159 231 Longmont United Hospital 16 6 131 186 Lutheran Medical Center 18 20 186 338 McKee Medical Center 11 115 115 Medical Center of the Rockies 20 12 174 174 Melissa Memorial Hospital 15 15 Memorial Hospital 46 84 493 713 Memorial Regional Health 25 25 Mercy Regional Medical Center 11 82 82 Middle Park Medical Center – Kremmling 21 25 Montrose Memorial Hospital 8 50 75 Mt. San Rafael Hospital 25 25 National Jewish Health 24 46 North Colorado Medical Center 16 10 225 378 North Suburban Medical Center 16 127 157 Northern Colorado Long Term Acute Hospital 20 Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital 40 OrthoColorado Hospital 48 48 Pagosa Springs Medical Center 11 11 Parker Adventist Hospital 16 12 165 170 Parkview Medical Center 12 31 276 350 Peak View Behavioral Health 112 112 Penrose Hospital 45 36 426 522 Pikes Peak Regional Hospital 30 15 Pioneers Medical Center 10 10 Platte Valley Medical Center 8 16 89 98 Porter Adventist Hospital 36 176 368 Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Denver n/a n/a n/a 63 Poudre Valley Hospital 12 25 225 255 Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center 71 42 337 680 Prowers Medical Center 25 25 Rangely District Hospital 25 25 Rio Grande Hospital 17 17 Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center n/a n/a n/a 187 Rose Medical Center 35 24 226 422 Saint Joseph Hospital 30 35 361 400 San Luis Valley Health Conejos County Hospital 17 17 San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center 6 49 49 Sedgwick County Health Center 9 15 Sky Ridge Medical Center 30 28 274 284 Southeast Colorado Hospital District 15 23 Southwest Health System, Inc. 4 25 25 Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital 58 78 Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center & Spanish Peaks Veterans

Community Living Center 16 20 St. Anthony Hospital 28 48 220 237 St. Anthony North Health Campus 20 92 100 St. Anthony Summit Medical Center 8 34 35 St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center 20 113 42 St. Mary’s Hospital & Medical Center, Inc. 18 44 257 346 St. Thomas More Hospital 4 25 25 St. Vincent General Hospital District 8 25 Sterling Regional MedCenter 4 25 25 Swedish Medical Center 58 17 356 408 The Medical Center of Aurora 45 14 309 346 UCHealth Broomfield Hospital 22 40 UCHealth Grandview Hospital 4 22 22 UCHealth Greeley Hospital n/a (New) n/a (New) n/a (New) 50 UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital n/a (New) n/a (New) n/a (New) 87 UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital 6 51 51 University of Colorado Hospital 89 129 634 698 Vail Valley Medical Center 5 56 56 Valley View Hospital 5 12 41 78 Vibra Hospital 54 Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital 25 25 West Springs Hospital 43 32 Wray Community District Hospital 16 15 Yampa Valley Medical Center 4 5 39 39 Yuma District Hospital 15 15