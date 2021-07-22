I scream, you scream we all scream for gelato

I Scream Gelato, with locations in Breckenridge and Frisco recently open its doors to guest in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. The gelato shop offers gourmet, handcrafted desserts made with fresh ingredients and sourced from Italy.

Trained by a distinguished Italian gelato artisan, onsite chefs create flavors from scratch daily. Each batch is available for no more than 24 hours, emphasizing the freshness of the gelato. I Scream Gelato offers a variety of flavors, from seasonal and traditional to alcohol-infused and out-of-the-box flavors – even flavors to accommodate dietary restrictions or allergens, like vegan, gluten-free and nut-free.

The decadent gelato is piled high and beautifully displayed, offering also a visually interactive experience complete with unlimited samples and insight behind the unique selection of flavors. Guests can order a scoop of gelato served in a fluffy bubble waffle cone, a Belgian waffle or waffle cone, or a stack of pancakes, each served with toppings of choice.