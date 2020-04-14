I Love U Guys Foundation Helping Local Colorado Schools

Colorado-based “I Love U Guys” Foundation has long been a conduit for best practices that help schools and other public spaces respond to crises. Currently, they feel called upon in the new context of COVID-19 as the community deals with shutdowns, meal distribution needs, and more.

The Standard Distribution Method (SDM) is a brand-new program to help safely and orderly distribute food and learning materials during crises while students and parents remain outside of school buildings. Like all of the I Love U Guys programs, the SDM was developed hand-in-hand with experts in the field.