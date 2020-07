GARFIELD COUNTY, (KDVR) — A brush fire has shut down eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 84, which is between Rifle and Rulison.

Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at mile marker 84 for brush fire. pic.twitter.com/VOrX5Xv0xA — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 19, 2020

US-6 is nearby and has been shut down as well due to the fire activity.

US 6 EB/WB: Road closed due to fire activity at Swallow Ln. Highway is closed at MM 83.5 due to fire activity, use alternate route, no estimated time to reopen. https://t.co/pivYUzLXrS — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 19, 2020