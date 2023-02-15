FILE – An unsold 2019 Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Hyundai rolled out a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent auto thefts made popular by a TikTok trend.

According to the South Korean automotive manufacturer, starting Tuesday, the company rolled out free anti-theft software in response to the increasing thefts targeting its vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the U.S.

Videos made popular by TikTok showed thieves prying the ignition cover off the Hyundai vehicles, then using a screwdriver or USB cable to start them and drive away.

The software was launched for a total of almost 4 million vehicles. On Tuesday, the software was made available to the following models:

2017-2020 Elantra

2015-2019 Sonata

2020-2021 Venue

The software will be rolled out for the remaining models beginning in June:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2016 Elantra

2021-2022 Elantra

2018-2020 Elantra GT

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2014 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

According to a study by the Common Sense Institute, Denver is the third-highest city with more than 100,000 residents in auto theft.

Auto theft has been a growing issue within the Mile High City since 2018, and Hyundais are a top-targeted model. According to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority task force, 903 Hyundai Sonatas, 610 Hyundai Tucsons and 532 Hyundai Elantras were stolen in 2021 in the metro area.

The free upgrade will be performed by Hyundai dealers and will take less than an hour to install. A window decal will be added to alert would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with the technology.