DENVER (KDVR) — This week’s high gas prices have many looking for ways to get more mileage out of every gallon. A technique called hypermiling can allow drivers to get the most out of every tank by eliminating practices that tend to burn gas more quickly.

Charles LaMonaca, the owner of Mile High Driver Training, told FOX31 that filling up cars at two locations is getting tougher with each passing week.

“We normally will take kids to the mountains, downtown and to the interstates, so we use quite a bit of gas,” he said.

Gas-saving tip #1: Take your time

With that in mind, LaMonaca’s lesson plan includes another benefit to safe driving: it’s a great way to save gas. Start with avoiding the temptation to “floor it.”

“Take your time leaving stop signs. Don’t get in a big rush to leave,” LaMonaca said.

He added that it is important to let the car build up speed naturally instead of forcing the accelerator. Drivers should focus on the overall trip instead of how fast they can get to the next traffic light.

“The more you press on the gas pedal, the more gas your car’s going to chew up. You’re just going to end up coming to another stop sign or light anyway,” LaMonaca said.

Gas-saving tip #2. Keep a safe distance

When it comes to highway driving, try to maintain a steady speed, which means knowing when it’s time to allow more distance from the driver ahead.

“Don’t follow so close. Following too close, you’re going to be using your brakes more, which then makes you have to accelerate again,” LaMonaca said.

A good rule of thumb is to allow three seconds of driving time between your car and the car ahead.

More ways to save gas through maintenance

Consumer experts also suggest:

Organizing trips and errands to make your tank go farther

Keep your car tuned up

Check your tire pressure

Keep your car as light as possible by limiting the number of heavy items in your trunk