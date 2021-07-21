Highlands Ranch parent partners with Douglas County Sheriff’s office on new active training

In the wake of the STEM School shooting trial, the importance of active threat awareness is more relevant than ever. COUNTRY Financial representative and Highlands Ranch parent Aleza Bautista has partnered with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to present Active Threat Awareness Training for businesses.

Aleza Bautista, a mother of three had two children attending STEM School at the time of the shooting. She praises the quick response of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for saving her kid’s lives during the shooting. She also credits the military training and knowledge of her son’s teacher in knowing how to respond in an active threat situation and quickly preparing his students on what to do that day. Last year, Bautista and her company COUNTRY Financial presented the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with an Operation Helping Heroes award and donation to its Fallen Officer Fund in appreciation.

Active Threat Awareness courses are designed to inform and educate people how to respond when there is an active threat or imminent danger. While many schools have implemented trainings, Bautista and the Sheriff’s office understand how valuable the training is to everyone, including businesses.

Bautista works with people and businesses every day to help them protect what matters most to them. Combined with her personal experience with the STEM High School shooting, she decided to partner with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to offer the Active Threat Awareness course for businesses.

What: Active Threat Awareness Training for Businesses presented by COUNTRY Financial and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Where: Douglas County Courthouse, 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109

When: Wednesday, July 28 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Register: Contact aleza.bautista@countryfinancial.com by Monday, July 26, 2021 to reserve your spot or with questions.