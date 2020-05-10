Husband and wife stabbed in Longmont, family member in custody

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A 61-year-old male and 54-year-old female were stabbed near 6th Avenue and Martin Street in Longmont early Sunday morning.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, but the male victim was later transferred via air ambulance to a Denver hospital. His condition is critical. The female is expected to survive.

Longmont Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jose Rafael Mares-Arredondo shortly after responding to the stabbing call. He is a family member who was currently living with the couple.

The suspect has been processed on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault by LPD and is being transferred to Boulder County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, call Detective Sergeant Matt Cage at 303-651-8520 (case# 20-3548).