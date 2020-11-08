Hundreds of Coloradans joined the nation in a Voters Decide rally Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The rally at Cheesman Park included speakers from labor unions, grassroots organizations, political action groups, and other activists and elected officials.

Between chants, and dances, Democrats expressed their excitement about the presidential election.

“I am so happy,” Bruce Margoshes said.

“I feel wonderful, the best I’ve felt in a long time, I’m so darn glad,” Wyoming resident Robert Allen said.

Allen drove more than a hundred miles from Cheyenne, Wyoming to celebrate.

“I feel like I’ve been emancipated,” Allen said.

“The wind is almost symbolic of what I hope is the change coming through,” Denver resident Janet Kennedy said.