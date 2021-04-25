Hundreds of Coloradans accidently charged for COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone but a Denver woman called the FOX31 Problem Solvers after receiving a bill in the mail for her first COVID19 vaccine appointment at a drive-thru clinic in Lakewood.

The appointment itself through Stride Community Health went as expected. She was in and out of the drive-thru clinic in a matter of minutes. The website stated it would be free, but her insurance later claimed it was not.

“Then I got a bill for $21.24,” said Cindy Guilbert. “It should be a zero balance, instead they put it in as an immunization.”

Guilbert was asked for insurance information at the time of booking the appointment which is typical but getting a statement in the mail is not.

“I probably shouldn’t have taken it so personal, but I really did,” Guilbert said.”Governor (Jared) Polis and our president have said it’s a free vaccine and is paid for in the federal budget.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to Stride who told us Cindi isn’t alone. It was part of an error with their billing system. About 200 people were accidently charged for their appointments.

If this happened to you, call Stride at (303)761- 303-761-2153 immediately for a full refund. You can also e-mail them at stride@stridechc.org.

A statement on Stride’s website says in part:

“We do apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and appreciate the opportunity to remedy this mistake. Thank you so much for bringing this issue to our attention. This error has been corrected and we continue to work diligently to identify patients who have paid in error, so that refunds can be issued automatically.”