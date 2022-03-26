ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — From the very start, it was clear Jackson Zinn’s service would not be your typical funeral. Black suits and ties were replaced with colorful jerseys, friends and family were asked to represent their favorite teams in Zinn’s honor.

Zinn, a stand-out athlete at Ralston Valley and a collegiate golfer, wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“It’s going to be a celebration of Jackson’s life,” said Pastor Rick Long. “Because he crammed 92 years in 22 years.”

Zinn was on his way back from a tournament in West Texas when the NTSB says a driver hit his team van head on, killing nine people.

The driver of that truck was later revealed to be just 13-years-old.

Last week, Zinn’s family sat down with FOX31’s Evan Kruegel.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a drunk driver, or a texting driver, or what the circumstances were,” said his father, Greg. “It’s not going to bring our son back.”



From the start, the family has said they want to keep the focus on how he lived and not how he died. At Saturday’s service, the crash wasn’t discussed once.

Instead, dozens of friends and family members recounted stories of Zinn, including stories from at home and from the golf course.

Ralston Valley’s golf coach also revealed the team will wear Zinn’s initials on their golf hats next season. Efforts are also underway to create a scholarship in his name.

“The love is unbelievable,” says Greg Zinn. “It’s overwhelmingly awesome is what I’d have to say, and that’s helping us so much.”