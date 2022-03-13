JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Update 12:20 p.m.: The skeletal remains have been recovered. The sheriff’s office said the death is not believed to be suspicious, and the coroner’s office is working to identify the cause of death.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is recovering human remains found in Clear Creek Canyon.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, the remains are being recovered from a remote location by tunnel 2 and Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. Deputies said the death was not recent.

Deputies are urging travelers to drive carefully through the area.

This is a breaking story, and FOX31 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.