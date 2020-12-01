How you can help on Giving Tuesday

(KDVR) — Dec. 1 is GivingTuesday, a day that’s dedicated to encouraging people to do good by giving their time and resources.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012, and over the past 8 years, the idea has “has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity,” according to GivingTuesday’s website.

Amid the pandemic, the need for good deeds is never greater. Here are four charities that are in need of generosity:

Ravensbeard Wildlife Sanctuary needs a new home. They’re trying to raise $100,000 to build a new location to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife. This is the sanctuary that helped Rockefeller the owl, famously found in the New York City Christmas tree.

Love for Our Elders is trying to help seniors in nursing homes, left isolated by pandemic restriction orders. They’re asking for you to share your talent or interest with a stranger in a short video, to brighten their day.

Little Free Pantry is a grassroots movement dedicated to helping neighbors who struggle with food insecurity. You can help by donating to your local food pantry, leaving unopened food or supplies in a community common area, or create your own mini pantry. Building instructions can be found on the organization website.

PowerOf compiles different opportunities and causes you can volunteer your time toward; all from the comfort of your couch. Virtual volunteering opportunities are divided based on the kinds of causes you want to support, the area your efforts will help, and the suggested age of the volunteer.