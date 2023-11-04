DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the holiday season!

Well, at least it’s the season to plan for the holidays. Here’s what is scheduled at the Denver Performing Arts Complex during November and December.

All tickets can be found online at the Denver Performing Arts Complex website.

The Nutcracker

From Nov. 25 – Dec. 24, ballet fans will be able to experience the magic of the holidays through the Colorado Ballet company’s performances.

The show features custom-made sets and costumes that were debuted in 2021, and sells out year after year — so act quickly if you want tickets.

Additionally, to increase accessibility and allow for a diverse audience, a public sensory-friendly performance will be held Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. This is the third year the company has held a sensory-friendly performance.

Colorado Children’s Chorale: Merry & Bright

On Dec. 2 at 1 p.m., over 300 children are scheduled to sing at Boettcher Concert Hall. This year’s performance celebrates “50 Years of Brilliance.”

The performance will include Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” Samuel Lancaster’s “Children Go Where I Send Thee,” and a North American premiere of Brunhilda de Portilla’s “Villancicos Ticos” (Costa Rican carols).

The performance could also include visitors from the North Pole.

Colorado Symphony: A Colorado Christmas

From Dec. 8-10, Denver vocalist Devin DeSantis will host festive shows at Boettcher Concert Hall filled with seasonal favorites.

Backed by the Colorado Symphony, the vocalist will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of the publication of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” More Christmas carols, winter tunes and even sing-alongs will be part of the event.

Holiday Brass Fest

Get ready to deck the halls on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. with the Denver Brass 5. The group added two new carols in 2020 — “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” and “Up on the Housetop” — which are now available for digital download.

The performance will be held under the acoustic glass of the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria. Anyone who wants to register to join the performance can do so at this website. Anyone who wants to see the performance can do so for free!

Trombone Christmas

Slide trombonists, here’s your chance to perform in the Galleria of the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

At noon on Dec. 10, a group of trombonists of all ages will perform. Anyone can register (for a $10 fee) and join the rehearsal at 10 a.m. There will be awards for school groups with the most members present.

Additionally, there will be awards for the best trombone decorations.

Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour

Multi-platinum Irish singing group Celtic Woman will be performing at Boettcher Concert Hall on Dec. 12.

The show will include favorite Yuletide songs from the all-female ensemble, backed by the Colorado Symphony.

Holiday Brass

Join the Colorado Symphony Brass for one of Colorado’s favorite festive traditions on Dec. 15.

The night’s program includes seasonal ballads, Christmas carols, tunes from the Renaissance and Baroque periods, and Hollywood’s favorite Christmas films.

Handel’s Messiah

Join the Colorado Symphony’s Chorus on Dec. 16 or 17 for a full performance of Handel’s Messiah.

The 1700’s oratorio has three parts and lasts over two hours. Settle back and let orchestra conductor Taylor Martin and the Colorado Symphony and Chorus bring you a soul-stirring holiday classic.

TubaChristmas Concert

With a one and a two and an “oom-pah bah humbug,” tuba players will be taking center stage at the Galleria on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

From playing the melody to jolly holiday outfits, come see sousaphones, tubas, euphoniums and baritones play the annual Denver TubaChristmas Concert.

The performance is free to watch, but performers must pay a fee prior to joining rehearsal in the studio loft. The performance is scheduled to be held on the lower terrace of the Galleria, by Sculpture Park, with limited seating.

Elvis Christmas Spectacular

Some Christmas carols sound better sung by the King of Rock and Roll. Join the Colorado Symphony on Dec. 19 to celebrate Christmas with Elvis.

The concert will be a new, symphonic take on Elvis’s timeless Christmas favorites, including “White Christmas,” “Silver Bells,” and “Silent Night.”

John Denver Holiday Celebration

What better way to celebrate the city and the season than by listening to Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter John Denver perform classic Christmas tunes?

Backed by the Colorado Symphony, watch Denver perform in archival video footage along with members of his band. This concert will be a multi-media treat with new holiday content.

Elf in Concert

Elf is a PG movie following Buddy, a human accidentally transported to the North Pole and raised by the elves to adulthood.

The Colorado Symphony will show the film on four screens in Boettcher Concert Hall while playing John Debney’s score live with the movie. The show will be held on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Nutcracker doesn’t usually feature a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, but this performance will. Rediscover the holiday classic through a skilled retelling by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center company.

The company will perform Nov. 17 and 18 at Buell Theatre featuring hip hop dance set to Tchaikovsky’s enduring music. The story is also adapted to better fit the theme — the Land of Sweets is now a nightclub, and our heroine falls for a street vendor in the first act.

A Christmas Carol

What is more timeless than a joyous, timeless, musical adaption of A Christmas Carol? Originally written by Charles Dickens, the show follows rich curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight journey to redemption.

The show, performed by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company, will be held numerous times between Nov. 17 and Dec. 24, although some shows appear to be close to selling out.

Camp Christmas

Visit Stanley Marketplace for an immersive Yuletide experience that spans 15,000 square feet. With decorations crafted by Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon and his crew, the area will be filled with ooey-gooey, eclectic rituals to bring some warmth to the impending winter.

“Campgrounds” are open Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 16-Dec. 24, as well as Dec. 18. Camp will be closed on Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day). For an extra fee, campers can also visit Santa’s Glampsite to visit the Big Man himself.

Other activities include discovering your “holiday superpower,” tasting craft cocktails from the Base Camp and Fairy Bars, as well as wandering past a plethora of nostalgic scenes, punny trees and other seasonal joy.

Yippee Ki Yay — The Die Hard parody

Do you have a stubborn friend who insists Die Hard is a Christmas movie? Richard Marsh, a London poetry slam champion and BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner will retell this fan-favorite in a joyfully funny manner.

This unauthorized parody pays tribute to the 80’s festive film, self-described by Marsh as the “best poetry action film you’ll see on stage today.” The show is scheduled from Dec. 6-23 at the Garner Galleria Theatre and tickets are in limited availability for several of his performances.