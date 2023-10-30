(WHTM) — If your Halloween plans include watching the 1966 classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” here’s how to make it happen.

The movie is available only on Apple TV+ for subscribers to watch anytime. If you aren’t a subscriber and you missed the two-day free streaming window that the company offered earlier this month, there is also an option to sign up for a free trial with Apple TV+.

For those who are also fans of the other Charlie Brown holiday specials, including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” there are still upcoming opportunities to watch these movies for free ahead of their respective holidays.

The free, non-subscriber streaming window for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” will be from Saturday, Nov. 18, to Sunday, Nov. 19. This year will be the movie’s 50-year anniversary.

The window for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be from Saturday, Dec. 16, to Sunday, Dec. 17.

This marks the third year that the specials will not air on broadcast television. The change came in 2020 when they moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple’s 2018 acquisition of the rights to the Peanuts franchise.

The movies did air for only one year in 2021 on PBS.