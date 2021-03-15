How to shovel without injuries

One of the more common causes of back injuries during the winter months is snow removal. Dr. Jaclyn Goslin with Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health has these tips to help you avoid muscle cramps, neck stiffness and back pain from shoveling snow.

One of the most important tip is to warm up thoroughly, cold, tight muscles are more prone to injury than warmed up, flexible muscles. Do a quick 5-10 minute warm up to help get blood moving.

Go for a brisk walk or another full-body activity.

Once you start shoving, pace yourself. Shoveling small amounts of snow less frequently is less strenuous than shoveling large amounts.



If the snow is deep, remove the top few inches first, rather than attempting to shovel the full depth at once.



Take 10-15 minute breaks.

Technique is very important, Dr. Goslin says to use ergonomic lifting techniques. Whenever possible, push the snow to one side rather than lifting it. Always face towards the object you intend to lift (ie have your shoulders and hips both squarely facing it). Avoid twisting the back to move your object to its new location – always pivot your whole body to face the new direction

Walk to the new location to deposit the item rather than reaching or tossing