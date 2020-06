As you are home beginning to summer clean your home to prepare for the season, do you know what you can or cannot recycle?

From Amazon packages to rusty gardening equipment, most people toss items without thinking twice about what they could recycle OR they recycle things that wreak havoc on recycling plants (like greasy pizza boxes, old clothes hangers, etc.).

Junk King of Englewood shares their tips on the right way to recycle those unwanted items.