Parenthood is an exciting time filled with many firsts – a baby’s first crawl, first step, first word, first foods – but it can also be filled with other firsts, including the first time that a baby gets sick, hurt, or may experience a severe allergic reaction (also known as anaphylaxis).

According to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), a leading national allergy advocacy group, almost a quarter of food allergy claims made in Colorado between 2009 and 2016 were by children ages 0-4.

While anaphylaxis can be scary, there are steps that parents can take to be prepared, should an allergic emergency occur. These include:

Introducing infants to new allergens (such as peanut-containing foods) to reduce the risk of developing food allergies later in life. Today, 1 in 13 children are impacted by food allergies. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) developed guidelines for parents recommending they introduce peanut containing foods to infants as young as four to six months, to potentially reduce the risk of developing a peanut allergy by up to 80%

(such as peanut-containing foods) to reduce the risk of developing food allergies later in life. Becoming familiar with the signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction – and specifically, what these symptoms might look like in your baby. Infants and toddlers often respond differently to allergens than older children, and allergic symptoms often present differently in infants of different complexions Common signs of an allergic reaction may include new rashes or hives around a child’s mouth or on a child’s face, widespread hives or changes in skin color – though this can look different for every child, depending on their skin tone Other potential symptoms of anaphylaxis can include difficulty breathing, repetitive cough, wheezing, sudden tiredness, or seeming limp or lethargic

– and specifically, what these symptoms might look like in your baby. Developing an anaphylaxis preparedness plan and carrying an epinephrine auto-injector. Epinephrine is the only medication that can reverse severe anaphylactic symptoms

