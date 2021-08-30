How to reboot your pantry, fridge & freezer with fresh healthy alternatives

Fall is rolling in, no better time for a seasonal *healthy’ish* re-boot for your pantry, fridge & freezer! Heather Smith, Food + Beverage Trends Expert with theHAUTEbar.com.

For the pantry:

A SuperSnack Swap with brain benefits! Brainiac Foods makes snacks — bars and fruit pouches — that contain a unique blend of brain super nutrients including Omega‑3s and Choline. As kids are in school / have homework, and us adults are working in front of screens SO LONG — these nutrients are critical for learning, focus, attention, even mood!

For the fridge:

This is THE time of year to stock up on immune boosting nutrients — like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc. Heather’s go to beverages are Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune Juices. They start with an orange juice and elevate it with the antioxidant black elderberry (that is the purple color here!) and 300% daily dose Vitamin C, 50% vitamin D, 25% Zinc. Their Ultimate Defense Orange Juice has ingredients like whole root turmeric, ginger and pineapple.

The freezer:

Having a frozen pizza on hand is essential for an easy + comforting meal — quick and budget friendly too! Denver based, frozen foods company, Cappello’s has just come out with Keto Certified frozen pizzas. You don’t have to be keto to enjoy these … the benefits of this recipe are: A low carb crust and made with real / clean food ingredients like turnips – for a real pizza taste and texture, that doesn’t fall apart in your hands! Flavors like: Mozzarella Cheese — or — Buffalo Ranch topped with Roasted Cauliflower. OR a plain crust to make your own!