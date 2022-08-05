Back-to-school time is stressful no matter what, but if you are a single parent, the experience can be overwhelming.

Recently single parents must navigate a new world as they send their kids off to school for the first time without their spouse at home to assist, while other single parents may need to create or modify their parenting plan to account for any needed changes.

Dorothy Walsh-Ripka with Cordell and Cordell shares us tips on how to manage co-parenting with their ex-spouse and to consider the importance of a single parent’s active involvement in their children’s education.