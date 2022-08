As we prepare our kids to head back to the classroom, many of us are shopping and getting the kids back on a routine, but we need to consider preparing our kids mentally for back to school.

Best-selling author and child psychologist, Dr. Sheryl Ziegler says we also need to mentally prepare our kids.

Our kids have been through a lot, from the pandemic to mass school shootings to just adjusting to being a kid with all our busy schedules.