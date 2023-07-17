DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek is coming in hot with a heat advisory in effect along Interstate 25 Monday and temperatures nearing triple digits along the Front Range and the plains.

Denver is expected to reach 98 degrees Monday during a dangerous heat wave that is breaking records in the southwestern states. According to the National Weather Service, over 100 million people in the U.S. are under heat alerts.

The city and county of Denver is providing cooling stations at recreation centers and libraries that are open to the public during the extreme heat.

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels said outside time should be limited as the extreme heat can be dangerous to your health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hot temperatures can make your body unable to properly cool itself, which can lead to serious health problems. It recommends knowing how to avoid, spot, and treat heat-related illnesses.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

If you find yourself feeling ill or exhausted amidst the heat, you’ll want to know the signs and differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke so you can properly treat your symptoms.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. The signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion are as follows:

Heavy sweating

Pale, cold, clammy skin

Muscle cramps

Fast, weak pulse

Tiredness, weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Upset stomach or vomiting

Fainting

Heat stroke can be a result of heat exhaustion, and should be treated as an emergency as it can cause death or permanent disability.

Here are the symptoms of heat stroke:

Very high body temperature (above 103 degrees)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Confusion

Losing consciousness, passing out

How to treat heat-related illness

If you see any signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the CDC says you should seek medical help immediately as you could be dealing with a life-threatening emergency.

Here are some things you can do to help cool a victim of heat exhaustion:

Cool, nonalcoholic beverages

Rest

A cool (not cold) bath, shower, or sponge bath

Moving to an air-conditioned room

Wearing lightweight clothing

You should seek additional medical help if the symptoms are severe or last longer than an hour or if the victim has heart problems or high blood pressure.

Treating heat stroke is different, you should not give the person fluids, according to the CDC. Instead, cool the body by:

Placing the person in a cool (not cold) bath or shower

Spraying with a garden hose

Sponging with cool water

Fanning

You should continue to cool the person until help arrives or their body temperature falls below 102 and stays there.

Tips to beat the heat and avoid illness

The best treatment for heat-related illnesses is avoiding it in the first place. It’s easier said than done, but there are things you can do to beat the heat.

The first thing the CDC recommends is staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water.

It recommends staying indoors during extreme heat. If you must go outside, take water with you and know where your nearest air-conditioned building is and take breaks often.

Wear appropriate clothing, like a hat, lightweight and light-colored loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave kids or pets in a closed, parked vehicle. Cars are like ovens in the heat. According to the NWS, a car sitting in 90-degree heat will likely be 109 after 10 minutes, and 124 after 30 minutes. Those temperatures can be deadly.

The CDC also says that electric fans may be comforting in heat, but they will not prevent heat-related illness. It recommends taking a cool shower or bath instead.

It is also important to check on your neighbors and monitor those at risk, which includes infants and children up to 4 years old, and adults of 65 years and older.