How to hire your kids for the summer

As the school year comes to an end and summer begins, it is traditionally a time when teenagers get summer jobs. But instead of waiting until their teen years, families in Denver have been teaching their young children the importance of responsibility, hard work and commitment by providing them with their first job experience at home.

The kids are also learning valuable money skills along the way like earning, saving, and spending to help them avoid joining the 57% of US adults who are financially illiterate.

Gregg Murset with Busykid discuss how they are hiring their kids to do tasks around the house this summer and the importance of providing children with job and money experience at a young age.