How to get your 1099-G tax form if you received benefits

DENVER (KDVR) — Many who received unemployment benefits last year are now depending on tax returns but some are still waiting to get their 1099-G forms from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

The CDLE tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the department is still working to get all 1099-Gs loaded into the MyUI+ system.

Kymmberleigh Oliver tells FOX31 she now has a job but needs her tax refund as soon as possible.

“I have bills that have to be caught up because of COVID and the pandemic and being out of work all that time set me back last night and now it’s just setting me back even further,” she said.

The CDLE explains all PUA-related 1099-G forms can be accessed on a claimant’s MyUI+ account. If a claimant received PUA benefits as well as regular state unemployment benefits, PEUC, or SEB, the 1099 in their MyUI+ account will only reflect the PUA benefits.

If a claimant did not receive their 1099 in the mail, they can complete this form to receive another copy in the mail. Claimants should also complete this form if they need another copy of the 1099 that reflects all non-PUA benefits they were paid in 2020. If a claimant only received PUA benefits in 2020, they should not complete the form and instead access the 1099 via MyUI+.

These requests for copies of an existing 1099s are being completed quickly.

The CDLE adds that if an individual believes they are a victim of fraud and has requested a corrected 1099 using this form, these requests take more time because each report of an incorrect 1099 needs to be manually verified for accuracy.

More information is available on the CDLE website.