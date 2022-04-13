Over the past two years, the pandemic has put a strain on us all and it’s no surprise that it has affected our relationships as well. According to recent research, there was a 34% increase in the number of couples contemplating divorce in the early days of the pandemic compared to 2019. Overall, researchers estimate that 41% of all first marriages end in divorce. The good news is that signing divorce papers does not have to mean writing off your love life forever.

Celebrity matchmaker, Amber Kelleher-Andrews says that finding a new partner can be intimidating and difficult to navigate when you’ve been out of the dating game for some time, but it’s not impossible.