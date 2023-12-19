DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center launched two new tools that will help backcountry explorers stay safe when venturing into Colorado’s great outdoors.

Backcountry hikers, skiers and sportspeople will be able to view forecasts for most of the U.S. Rockies. Over the last decade, an average of 27 people have died in avalanches each winter in the U.S.

According to CAIC data, there were nine fatal avalanches in Colorado so far this year resulting in 11 deaths. In the past decade, 64 people have died in Colorado avalanches.

The website, avalanche.state.co.us, now offers a clickable map-based weather forecast published twice per day, as well as an accident explorer database.

Detailed avalanche forecast for specific locations

The weather forecast tab has four 12-hour periods to match the avalanche forecast. The weather forecast shown in the table is for the exact location selected on the homepage map. This location is shown on the inset map with the latitude, longitude and elevation of the forecast.

An example of a forecast issued by the CAIC for a specific map point. This one is for a location in Crested Butte. (Credit: CAIC).

To update the forecast location, such as moving it up a drainage or across a few basins, users can select a new point on the main or inset map. The table data is provided by the National Weather Service.

Site users will also be able to see all the details of CAIC’s weather model – hourly values in graphs – for the 84 hours after it is issued. If you have specific locations you check regularly, bookmark that spot to have consistent forecast elevations.

Accident Explorer provides details on fatal accidents

The Avalanche Accident Explorer is an interactive map available on the CAIC website under the accidents menu. The project is a partnership with Colorado Mountain College’s Geographic Information Systems program. The map has data dating back to December 2009.

An example of the CAIC Accident Explorer database. (Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center).

Dara Seidl, CMC Leadville’s Associate Professor of Geographic Information Systems, and CMC students Lucy Kepner and Joe Tayabji created the geospatial visualization tool to help people more easily explore fatal involvements with avalanches.

The goal was to create a map-based tool to explore avalanche accident data while granting students a real-world data problem to learn the GIS program.

The page starts with accidents within the last five years, beginning the year in October and ending in September. The date range can be changed in the chart panel, and accidents can be filtered by clicking on the charts.

Accidents from a specific area can also be viewed together by using the “lasso tool” on the map.

Currently, the site only provides data for fatal accidents. However, the CAIC and Colorado Mountain College plan to add data for non-fatal accidents in a future release.

The CAIC is the central archive for avalanche accidents in the United States and maintains detailed records going back to 1950, according to the organization, and sparse records back to the 1860s.