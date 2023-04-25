DENVER (KDVR) — If you recently moved to the Centennial State or are planning on moving here, you might have some questions about what you need to do once you get here.

From becoming a resident of Colorado to getting your license transferred and registering your vehicle, it can be overwhelming.

When are you considered a resident?

In order to become a Colorado resident, you must meet certain requirements, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue:

Own or operate a business in Colorado

Are gainfully employed in Colorado

Reside in Colorado for 90 consecutive days

Transfer your driver license

After becoming a Colorado resident, you must transfer your driver license within 30 days. In order to do that, you will need to do the following, according to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles:

Schedule an appointment with a DMV near you

Social Security Number: Say it verbally or provide your document

Provide proof of identification: Here are the specific required documents and identification you need to have with you

The DMV said that if you do not have your out-of-state driver license, you may provide a motor vehicle record from your previous state of residence to waive the written exam and drive tests, but you are still required to meet identity requirements.

Your motor vehicle record must:

Be printed within the last 30 days

Indicate valid driving privilege or privilege expired less than one year

Registering your vehicle

Once you become a Colorado resident, you must register your vehicle within 90 days.

Here are the Colorado registration requirements:

If your vehicle is titled in another state, you must get a VIN verification completed by either: A Colorado law enforcement officer A licensed Colorado motor vehicle dealer A licensed Colorado emissions testing station

Title assigned in owner’s name or current out of state registration

Secure and verifiable identification information

Proof of Colorado vehicle emissions (if applicable)

Proof of insurance

If you are new to Colorado from another country, there are additional requirements for getting a license and vehicle registered, which you can see in the new to Colorado section on the Colorado DMV website.