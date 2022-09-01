September is National Preparedness Month and we have Sherman Gillums with FEMA to share his tips on how to prepare our families for any type of emergencies.

During National Preparedness Month this September, FEMA’s Ready Campaign and the Ad Council are urging everyone in America to be prepared for emergencies and disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and more, that could strike at any time.

This year’s theme is: “A Lasting Legacy.” The theme emphasizes that the life you’ve built with your family is worth protecting and is a powerful reminder that being prepared for disasters can safeguard your family for generations.

The month will feature a series of Public Service Advertisements™ (PSAs) that the Ready Campaign created in coordination with the Ad Council. The PSAs, which focus on the intergenerational importance of emergency preparedness, will be released at the beginning of September and air during the hurricane and wildfire seasons.

The month encourages everyone to know the risks of where they live and have a plan in place to keep everyone you love safe, no matter the conditions.

Here are some tips to be prepared:

Make A Plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster.

Build A Kit: Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home.

Prepare for Disasters: Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage.

Help Your Neighbors: Check on your neighbors and help them prepare by showing them how to take the same steps you did.

Additional Resources: FEMA and the Ready Campaign encourage families to download the FEMA app and have an honest conversation about developing a plan for the real possibility of a hurricane, wildfire, earthquake, tornado, flood, power outage, etc.

Visit Ready.gov for additional preparedness information and download the FEMA App to receive weather alerts, safety tips and locations of shelters and disaster recovery centers.