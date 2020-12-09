How to be a Meaningful Gift-Giver

The most wonderful time of year is upon us, but things are going to look quite different this holiday season. Abiding by Covid-19 guidelines means that many of us will be staying at home, without the social gatherings we so often look forward to.

Jordan Stolch, a Concierge Personal Shopper and Founder of MiKADO shares how to be a gift-giver during life in a pandemic.

Focus on Experiences: instead of buying this year’s latest it item, opt for something that never goes out of style – an unforgettable experience.

Cater to the Home : if practicality is more your MO, upgrade their WFH routine by choosing presents that make life in-doors more exciting.

Prioritize Personalization: give a 5-star gift without the 5-star budget by transforming something ordinary into something uniquely special, with a personalization for the individual recipient.

Encourage Engagement: be the holiday social connector by building a group-gift everyone can get in on, and putting technology to work for you with the likes of a family Zoom wine-tasting or a virtual Secret Santa amongst co-workers.