Dr. Kerri Nelson, Medical Director for Veterinary Emergency Group has some tips on what you need to do to avoid the ER for your pets.

7 holiday tips to avoid potential hazards to help keep pets safe this holiday season:

· Watch Your Cooking Ingredients

· Be Mindful of Alcohol

· Keep Sweets and Nuts Safely Stored

· Be Cautious with Plant Décor

· Anchor Your Tree

· Take Care with tinsel, wires and ornaments

· Don’t share table scrap