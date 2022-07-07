DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a hot weekend in Denver with temperatures near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Reaching triple-digit heat is not very common in the Mile High City.

Since records began in Denver back in 1872, the city has only hit 100-degree temperatures 101 times. That means the average is less than one 100-degree day per year.

So far in 2022, Denver has hit 100 degrees once. That happened back on June 11 and it tied the earliest date that Denver has seen triple-digit heat.

The hottest temperature Denver has seen on record is 105 degrees. Denver has only hit 105 five times with the last time in 2018.

The year 2012 was a hot year for Denver with 13 days at or above 100 degrees. That broke the record for the most 100-degree days in a year.

In 2005, there were seven days at or above 100 and five days in 2021, which made it the third most on record.

If both Saturday and Sunday hit 100 degrees in Denver, it will tie for the eighth-most on record in a year with three total so far.