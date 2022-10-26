On average, kids eat over 16 times the daily recommendation of sugar on Halloween and it’s no surprise that sugar wreaks havoc on kids’ dental health, as bacteria grow and spread where sugar is present.

Dr. Scott Smith with the American Association of Pediatric Dentistry says it’s important to manage sugar intake as well as brush and floss those tiny teeth daily.

Most popular candy in Colorado?

Hershey Kisses is the favorite across Colorado but how does it fare against the mouth monsters (aka, cavities)? Dark chocolates and sugar-free gum are better for the teeth compared to gummies, caramel, or sour candy because they are less likely to get stuck in the grooves and crevices of the teeth.

How long families should keep candy in the house after Halloween

Allowing your kids to pick at Halloween candy or “grazing” promotes sugar sitting on the teeth for a longer period of time. Let them dive into those candy bags for a day or two following Halloween, then donate the rest to a local organization.

