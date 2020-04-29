How home buyers, sellers and real estate agents can stay safe during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s “Safer at Home” public health guidelines are likely to help real estate agents recover losses while keeping their clients safe. While gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed, agents can provide their client with walk-throughs of perspective homes as long as they follow strict safety guidelines.

The coronavirus pandemic and public health order is having a huge effect on real estate agents in Colorado, with sales down by 50% in some areas. Appraisers and title companies are also affected. Property expert Grant Muller of Spaces Real Estate tells the Problem Solvers the allowance of strictly controlled home showings is already making a difference.

He explains, “we had more showings scheduled on Monday of this week than any Monday since the beginning of 2020.”

Muller hopes sales will continue to pick up this summer, but says the first priority right now is keeping buyers, sellers and agents safe.

Muller says for sellers, it is important to make sure your home has been prepared.

“We’re asking the sellers to disinfect the home between each and every showing,” he said.

Make sure lights are on and closet doors are open, then leave the property before others arrive.

Muller recommends that prospective buyers never enter a home without an appointment or bring friends and relatives unless absolutely necessary.

The agent is expected to provide plenty of safety supplies.

“We have masks and gloves available for our buyers in case they don’t have them. We ask them to walk in and not touch anything,” Muller said.

Food and beverages are not allowed. Estimates and other paperwork should be transmitted electronically. Muller also provides 3-D virtual showings that offer the safest option.

First-time buyer Carly Dutch Green just took the first walk-through of her new home.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine,” she said.

Green was given safety gloves and a mask before she entered the home. She says following the recommended safety guidelines allowed her to benefit from an incredible deal.

“There was a lot less competition than normal, so I was able to put in an offer and have it accepted almost immediately,” she said.

For more information about safe real estate practices, visit the State of Colorado’s website.