DENVER (KDVR) — The Spring Creek wildfire is reportedly burning thousands of acres of land near Parachute.

The blaze started a week ago, and while it has multiplied in ground coverage, it has also maintained approximately 3,000 acres of burn for several days.

According to reports from the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team, the fire is 24% contained on the west side, in total burning 2,921 acres of ground.

They said they have 523 people fighting the fire and described just what they are doing in their efforts to stop the fire.

Crews are focusing on limiting the spread of the fire, with the obvious goal of working to suppress the fire. Doing so entails strategy and firefighters are utilizing different methods based on the circumstances in different areas of the fire.

While the fire is partially contained on the west side, the incident management team said the terrain on the north side has proved to be more of a challenge.

There are steep slopes along the northern edge where firefighters see a high potential for burning logs to roll downhill, igniting additional blazes down the slope.

A map shows where the Spring Creek Fire is burning nearly 3,000 acres near Parachute, Colorado on July 1, 2023. (Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team)

Firefighters look at a map of the Spring Creek Fire as they discuss what their next move will be in the Incident Action Plan. (Spring Creek Fire information page)

An aerial view above the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute, Colorado on June 28, 2023 shows where the burns are spreading at the top of a mountain and the steep terrain that is challenging firefighters. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit)

In order to contain the fire on the north side, “firefighters have connected a handline to the Dry Creek Road” where crews are using that road to act as a barrier, according to a press release. There, crews are removing flammable materials like brush to prevent the spread.

On the northeast corner, they are using bulldozers to build a line in that area as the oak scrub brush is very thick.

They are dumping water from the air on the south side, where crews say the water cools the burns near extremely steep terrain.

They said these are the best tactics for now, but they will continue to adapt their suppression strategies to the changing conditions.

In the future, they said they might actually start intentional burns to deplete fuel sources for the spreading wildfire.

There are no evacuations at this time, but Garfield County is asking locals to register with their emergency notifications system.

As for the nearest buildings, crews have prepared hose lines and water tanks in Wallace and Dry Creek areas to be ready to protect them if the fire draws near.