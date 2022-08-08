DENVER (KDVR) — Tens of thousands of babies are born in the U.S. every year through in vitro fertilization.

Now many people are wondering how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision about abortion could affect their access to treatments.

In Colorado, the Reproductive Health Equity Act protected the right to an abortion. But other states are passing more restrictive laws.

“It’s definitely added a question to almost every patient visit,” said Dr. Eric Surrey, a reproductive endocrinologist at the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine, where doctors perform IVF.

Surrey said if other states give rights to fertilized eggs or embryos, or if abortion bans were to start at conception, that could affect fertility treatment in that state.

“This would mean that if you had any embryo frozen or had extra embryos that were never to be used, or didn’t survive freezing, could that be considered willful or unwilful termination? And put the patient or partner and the physician and the laboratory team at risk of criminal liability?” he said.

At CCRM, a high percentage of patients already come from out of the state and out of the country. Could those numbers go up?

Surrey said that’s unclear right now, but doctors are talking through the possibilities with patients.