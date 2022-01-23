How 5G service can affect your flight in and out of Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s fast and powerful, but the rollout of 5G wireless service has affected some flights to and from the U.S.

The airlines are working with wireless providers to make sure the rollout is smooth. The concern is that 5G service could interfere with technology on the plane that measures altitude.

Not every plane is likely to be affected. The FAA announced it will allow 78% of U.S. planes to land in low-visibility conditions at airports near 5G service.

Airlines have only canceled about 2% of U.S. flights, according to FlightAware.

Winter storms, the pandemic and holiday travel cause a higher number of delays and cancelations.

Travel experts say trip insurance is a good idea.

“If your flight is delayed [and] you can’t make it work any longer, the airline doesn’t owe you anything under federal law [with] vouchers or hotel stays. Travel insurance will step in and close that gap,” said Skyler McKinley of AAA of Colorado.

McKinley added that the rule of thumb is to insure any trip that costs more than $1,000.

The FAA announced it will release a list of planes that will not be able to land near 5G towers.

Airline customers should check their flight status before traveling to the airport.