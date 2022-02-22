House passes bill to allow rolling stops for cyclists

Both beginners and more experienced cyclists can get sore and uncomfortable, and biker shorts can help address this issue with proper cushioning.

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, a state bill was put to the floor for a vote that, if passed, would impact any Coloradan who interacts with intersections on a daily basis.

HB22-1028, also known as the “Statewide Regulation of Controlled Intersections,” would expand the current statute on the books that permits any Coloradan county or municipality to pass an ordinance that legalizes “safety stops,” which Colorado road users likely see on a daily basis, if not on the hour.

According to the bill, a “safety stop,” as opposed to a full stop, is a maneuver that only those riding a bicycle, electrically-assisted bike, or electric scooter can execute. This means that when approaching a non-illuminated intersection (one without traffic lights) while driving a non-motorized vehicle, you must slow down to 15 miles per hour or less before gauging whether or not it is safe to proceed.

Once a non-motorized commuter has yielded to right-of-way traffic and deemed that it is safe to proceed, they may go straight through the intersection, turn right or turn left across traffic, all without ever coming to a complete stop.

During the third reading of the bill on Tuesday, it was voted through with the vote tally returning 44 in favor, 20 opposed, and a single abstaining vote.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 12 by Sen. Faith Winter, Sen. Kevin Priola, Rep. Matt Gray and Rep. Edie Hooton. On Feb. 18, the bill was brought to the floor for a second time and was engrossed, or updated.

The house’s third reading for the bill passed Tuesday with no amendments proposed.

Bike safety across Colorado

Tower recently put out a list of the top 25 safest cities to bike in and Colorado had three cities, Fort Collins (21), Boulder (7), and Crested Butte, the last of which claimed the top podium spot.

This does not mean these areas are immune from tragedy, however. On July 15, 39-year-old Alejandro Acosta was killed by a driver on Lee Road in Golden, a city not too far south of Boulder.

In Lakewood, a prominent cyclist was hit and killed when a vehicle driver drifted into the bike lane near Alameda Parkway and Indiana Street.

This bill is certain to make cyclists’ lives easier, but it will be important to see if the passing of this bill helps or hinders the efforts to make Colorado’s roads safer for all who venture out on them.