DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a severe house fire in the 18000 block of East Layton Place as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The area borders the Quincy Reservoir and is in the Prides Crossing neighborhood.

Rescue crews searched the house and did not find any victims or injuries.

However, due to structural concerns and accessibility issues, the fire attack team moved from the interior to the exterior and began defensive measures against the blaze.

At 3 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said there were no injuries to any responders and crews were still at the scene. Firefighters had moved into an overhaul and mop-up stage of fire suppression.

AFR said it took “an extended period” to get the fire under control. Around 4:30 p.m. AFR said crews were able to search the building and no one was injured and no parties were found to be trapped.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause and origin.