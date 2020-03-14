House and Senate Suspends General Assembly

DENVER (KDVR) — The General Assembly voted to temporarily suspend the legislative session until March 30.

The six members of the Executive Committee of the Legislative Council – House Speaker KC Becker, Senate President Leroy Garcia, House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, House Minority Leader Patrick Neville and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert all agree the temporary suspension is in the best interest of public health.

Thursday evening, legislature announced its plan of action in response to COVID-19.