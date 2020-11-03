Hottest Election Day on record for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Record heat marked Election Day 2020 as Denver hit 79 degrees tying the record high for the date (previously 1915) and the warmest election day in Denver’s history (tied that of 1934).

Record heat this voting day. https://t.co/hbvySixsEx — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) November 3, 2020

As far as Presidential Election Days, 2020 is the hottest on record.

Prior to 2020, the warmest of the Presidential Election Days was in 1952 at 74 degrees.

The coldest in terms of afternoon temperatures was in 2000 when the city warmed to 33 degrees. But the coldest temperature on any Presidential Election Day came in 1936 when the low temperature was 4 degrees.

There have not been many rainy or snowy election days. Five presidential voting days out of 38 in Denver’s record had rain or snow.

The most moisture came in 1944 and 1960. The former had 0.3 inches of rain, the latter had 2.8 inches of snowfall.