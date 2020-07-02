Hot Thursday followed by stormy 4th of July weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will reach the low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. There’s a 10 percent chance to see an isolated shower or storm on the Front Range and in the foothills but better storm chances will be on the eastern plains. The far eastern plains could see hail and gusty winds with storms that develop this afternoon.

Friday will stay hot with high temperatures in the 90s once again. There will be a 20 percent chance of scattered afternoon storms.

Storm chances will go up on Saturday (July 4th) and Sunday. Temperatures will cool to the upper 80s both days with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Drier warmer and highs in the 90s will return next week.