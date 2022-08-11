DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a dry Thursday evening on the Front Range with scattered storms across western Colorado. Hot and dry weather will stay in place for Friday and Saturday.

Winds will gust up to 30 mph Thursday evening after sunset and will calm down early Friday morning.

Friday’s high temperature in Denver will be around the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. There will be a few isolated storms in the mountains with most places staying dry.

Hot temperatures will return on Saturday with more dry conditions.

Scattered afternoon storms chances will return on Sunday and stay into next week. Temperatures will cool to the 80s by Monday and the low 80s on Tuesday.

Storm chances will be highest Tuesday and Wednesday.